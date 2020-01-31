Japan to Add New Pneumonia to Specified Disease List Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to designate pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus raging in China as a specified infectious disease Saturday, a week earlier than initially scheduled.

The government is considering covering the airfares for chartered flights it dispatched to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, to help Japanese nationals return home.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced these matters at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

The government "will reject the entry into Japan of anybody infected who try to enter the country," Abe told the committee.

The government is also considering what can be done to tighten immigration controls in order to limit the entry into Japan of those suspected but not confirmed to be infected, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]