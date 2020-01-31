Fukushima N-Plant Water Release into Sea or Air Realistic: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government subcommittee Friday broadly agreed on a report that cited as realistic options the release of processed radioactive water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea or air.

Examining advantages and disadvantages of both methods, such as harmful rumors, the report said releasing water into the sea after dilution can be conducted with greater certainty.

But the subcommittee left the final decision to the government, urging it to collect opinions from a wide range of people concerned, including local municipality officials and agriculture, fishery and forestry workers.

At the power plant in northeastern Japan, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> keeps cooling nuclear reactors damaged in the 2011 nuclear disaster with water.

TEPCO processes the tainted water through water cleanup equipment, but tritium, a radioactive substance, cannot be removed. The treated water is stored in tanks within the premises of the plant, which underwent the triple meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

