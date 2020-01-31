Nissan to Cut More Jobs in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> plans to cut additional jobs and shut two sales bases in the United States to improve its finances in the key market, company officials said Thursday.

The Japanese automaker aims to reduce the costs that were bloated under the expansion strategy of ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn, the officials said.

Nissan will offer buyout packages to workers aged 52 or older, the officials said. They did not disclose how many jobs the company plans to cut through the measure.

The cut is separate from a plan announced by the company last July to shed more than 12,500 jobs across the world. Nissan currently employs some 20,000 people in the United States.

The company will close two of its eight sales bases in the country, one in the state of Washington and the other in Colorado.

