3rd Evacuation Flight Brings Home Japanese from Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The third charter jet sent to Wuhan by the Japanese government arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Friday, bringing home 149 Japanese nationals from the Chinese city mired in the coronavirus crisis.

Some of the people are complaining of ill health, officials said.

Returnees who show no symptoms after taking medical checks will be transferred to designated facilities to monitor their health condition for a while.

A total of 565 Japanese nationals were brought back to Japan aboard three government-chartered planes sent to Wuhan to evacuate all Japanese nationals who want to return home during the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the deadly virus.

According to the health ministry, three people in their 40s to 50s who were aboard the first flight, which arrived in Japan on Wednesday, tested positive for the virus. Two of them did not show symptoms of the coronavirus-caused pneumonia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]