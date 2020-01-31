NEC Suffers Unauthorized Access to 27,445 Files

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. <6701> said Friday it has suffered unauthorized access to 27,445 files, including documents used for business presentation to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Hackers had accessed an internal server related to the Japanese technology firm's defense-related business in a period through June 2017, the company said, adding that no data breach has been confirmed.

The server has no confidential defense information, the company said.

NEC said the cyberattack began in December 2016, but the company failed to detect intrusions at an early stage. It confirmed the unauthorized access to the files in July 2018.

The company apologized for the cyberattack, pledging to take measures to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

