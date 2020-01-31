Tokyo Area Logs Net Population Inflow for 24th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The greater Tokyo area registered a net inflow of Japanese residents for the 24th straight year in 2019, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The ministry also said that the number of people, including foreigners, who moved into Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa--exceeded that of people moving out by 148,783. The net inflow grew by 8,915 from 2018.

The data suggested that the excessive concentration of population in the Tokyo area is continuing.

