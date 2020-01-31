Actress Erika Sawajiri Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri pleaded guilty at the beginning of her trial on a high-profile drug case at Tokyo District Court on Friday, after over 2,000 people lined up for only 19 gallery seats.

The prosecution sought a jail term of 18 months for her. The case was closed on the day, with the court set to hand down a ruling on Thursday.

Sawajiri, 33, is charged with possessing about 0.198 gram of synthetic drug MDMA in powder form, as well as a piece of paper and 0.601 gram of liquid containing another synthetic drug LSD at her home in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on Nov. 16 last year. The Metropolitan Police Department searched her home when she returned that day from a nightclub in Shibuya Ward in the capital.

She tested negative for narcotics at the time but has told the police that she had been using drugs, including cannabis and cocaine, for over 10 years, according to investigative sources.

From the morning of Friday, 2,229 people, including fans, queued to watch her trial, which started in the afternoon. "I want to hear her real voice and hopefully see some signs of her coming back," said a 39-year-old company employee from Minato Ward, who has been a fan of Sawajiri since her debut in the entertainment industry. He was at the front of the line.

