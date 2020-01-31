26 Pct in Japan Have Never Heard of Adult Guardianship System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--A Cabinet Office survey on dementia showed Friday that 26.7 pct of people in Japan have never heard of adult guardianship or know nothing about the system.

The system allows people designated as guardians to, among other things, manage assets of those without sufficient capacity to make proper judgments, such as dementia sufferers, on their behalf. The survey highlighted a lack of publicity activities to promote the system although a law aimed at facilitating its use was enacted in 2016.

Asked what they know about the system, with multiple answers allowed, 40.8 pct said they know that the system is to protect the rights and properties of people who cannot make proper judgments, such as those with dementia or intellectual disabilities.

The proportion came to 30.6 pct for respondents who said they know there is a mechanism in which people can choose guardians in advance in preparation for a possible decline in their abilities to make proper judgments in the future, while 22.3 pct said they know the name of the adult guardianship system but not its content.

The law to promote the use of the system was established because the role of guardians is increasingly important amid a rise in the number of elderly people with dementia in the country.

