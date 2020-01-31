Minami to Succeed Higashi as Resona Holdings President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese banking group Resona Holdings Inc. <8308> said Friday that it will promote Executive Officer Masahiro Minami, 54, to its president on April 1.

Incumbent President Kazuhiro Higashi will step aside to become chairman with no right to represent the company.

Among people who started their banking careers during Japan's Heisei era, from 1989 to 2019, Minami is the first to head a major banking group in the nation.

With a younger leader, the Resona group aims to accelerate reforms to survive intensifying competition with new entrants from other industries.

The holdings company also said Friday that it will appoint Executive Officer Shoichi Iwanaga, 54, as president of core unit Resona Bank.

