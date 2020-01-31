Tokyo Area Logs Net Population Inflow of 148,000 in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The greater Tokyo area registered a net inflow of residents in 2019 for the sixth straight year since 2014, when the demographic survey started to cover foreigners on top of Japanese nationals, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The number of people, including foreigners, who moved into Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa--exceeded that of those moving out by 148,783, up by 8,915 from the 2018 net inflow. The size of net inflow expanded for the third straight year.

For Japanese nationals alone, the area saw net population growth for the 24th straight year in 2019.

With foreigners included, young people made up the bulk of the net population inflow to the area, with a net increase of 132,533 for those aged between 15 and 29. The net rise in the female population continued to be higher than that of the male population.

The data suggested that the excessive concentration of population in the Tokyo area is continuing.

