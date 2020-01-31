ANA, Singapore Air Ink Comprehensive Tie-Up Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's All Nippon Airways and Singapore Airlines said Friday they have concluded a comprehensive tie-up agreement with a view to competing better in the Asia-Oceania region through closer cooperation.

The deal will allow the two Star Alliance airlines to set fares jointly and coordinate schedules for connecting flights to operate in an integrated way while expanding their existing code-sharing operations.

ANA and Singapore Air aim to start joint operations in Japan, Singapore, Australia, India, Indonesia and Malaysia in October 2021 after receiving antitrust immunity.

<9202>

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]