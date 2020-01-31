Foreign Workers in Japan Hit Record High for 7 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign workers in Japan as of the end of October 2019 grew 13.6 pct from a year earlier to 1,658,804, hitting a record high for the seventh straight year, the labor ministry said Friday.

The continued rise apparently reflected severe labor shortages in Japan.

By nationality, Chinese made up the largest group, at 418,327, up 7.5 pct. Vietnamese came second, at 401,326, up 26.7 pct, and Filipinos third, at 179,685, up 9.6 pct.

The surge in Vietnamese workers, many of whom have jobs at manufacturers, reflected their eagerness to learn skills in Japan.

The manufacturing industry had the largest number of foreign workers, at 483,278, with nearly half of them working as technical trainees, while close to 60 pct of 206,544 workers at hotels and restaurants were students.

