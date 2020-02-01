Japan Sues S. Korea over Shipbuilding Industry Measures: Media

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Officials of South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Friday that the Japanese government has filed a petition with the World Trade Organization over shipping industry realignment measures in South Korea, according to a report by South Korean's Yonhap News Agency.

Yonhap quoted the officials as saying Tokyo claims that Japan's shipbuilding industry has suffered damage due to the measures in the South Korean industry.

In November, 2018, Japan sued South Korea at the Geneva-based WTO, alleging that the South Korean government's lavish support for the domestic shipbuilding sector had been violating WTO rules.

