Japanese Police Helicopter Crashes in Fukushima
Fukushima, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--A police helicopter crashed in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday morning, leaving one of seven people aboard seriously injured, police and fire officials said.
All seven people were sent to a nearby hospital and remain conscious, the officials said.
The prefectural police helicopter crashed into a rice field while transporting a heart for a transplant, the officials said.
The crash came shortly after the helicopter departed from a hospital in the Fukushima city of Aizuwakamatsu at around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Friday GMT), bound for Fukushima Airport, the officials said.
The seven aboard were five police officers and two medical staff members. One of the medical staff was seriously injured.
