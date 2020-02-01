Japanese Police Helicopter Crashes in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--A police helicopter crashed in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday morning, leaving one of seven people aboard seriously injured, police and fire officials said.

All seven people were sent to a nearby hospital and remain conscious, the officials said.

The prefectural police helicopter crashed into a rice field while transporting a heart for a transplant, the officials said.

The crash came shortly after the helicopter departed from a hospital in the Fukushima city of Aizuwakamatsu at around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Friday GMT), bound for Fukushima Airport, the officials said.

The seven aboard were five police officers and two medical staff members. One of the medical staff was seriously injured.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]