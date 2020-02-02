Japanese Police Helicopter Crash-Lands in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Koriyama, Fukushima Pref., Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--A police helicopter crash-landed in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, leaving all seven people on board injured, including four seriously, police and fire officials said.

Aboard the prefectural police helicopter Azuma were five police officers and two medical workers. A 59-year-old police officer and a 39-year-old doctor were among the four seriously injured. All seven remain conscious, the officials said.

The helicopter crash-landed in a rice field while transporting a heart for transplant, the officials said.

The crash landing came shortly after the helicopter departed from a hospital in the Fukushima city of Aizuwakamatsu at around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Friday GMT), bound for Fukushima Airport, the officials said.

There have been no reports of injury to residents near the scene of the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]