Japanese Manga Artist Tsuge Honored in France
Newsfrom JapanSociety Culture
Paris, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Yoshiharu Tsuge was honored at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France on Saturday.
Tsuge, 82, received a standing ovation at an award ceremony and said he was very honored, according to a post from the festival's official Twitter account.
A special exhibition of his works took place at the festival, attracting many visitors.
Tsuge, a native of Tokyo, made his debut as a manga artist in the 1950s. He is known for such works as "Muno no Hito" (Man without Talent).
