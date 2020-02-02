New Flight Routes over Central Tokyo Tested

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Actual aircraft flew for the first time on Sunday on new low-altitude routes to be introduced over central Tokyo into and out of Haneda airport, the transport ministry said.

The flights took place between around 4:20 p.m. (7:20 a.m. GMT) and before 6 p.m. to look into conditions of the new routes set to open on March 29 for arrivals and departures at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

More test flights are scheduled to take place for some six days by March 11.

The addition of the new routes will boost the annual number of international flight arrivals and departures at Haneda airport to 99,000 from up to 60,000 at present, excluding early morning and late night hours, according to the ministry.

The new routes pass over such areas as Shinagawa and Shibuya wards. Some residents oppose flights using the new routes out of concerns about noise and parts dropping from aircraft while in flight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]