Tours to Show Singapore's History under Japanese Rule

Singapore, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tours to visit sites related to Singapore's history during World War II, including concerning Japan's occupation, will be held this month in the Southeast Asian country.

In one of the tours, participants will be allowed to visit a dugout at a site used by the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Navy as a base during the war. The site had been closed to the public.

On Feb. 15, 1942, Japanese troops seized control of Singapore, then part of Britain's colonies. Singapore was under Japanese occupation for three and a half years until Japan surrendered to the Allies in August 1945.

Singapore's National Heritage Board (NHB) has been holding events annually to remember the day the country fell to the Japanese.

This year, the board decided to include the former Imperial Japanese Navy base as a destination of its tours to war-related sites for the first time.

