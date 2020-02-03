Seibu Group Mulling Closure of Toshimaen Amusement Park

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Seibu Holdings Inc. <9024> is considering closing its Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo's Nerima Ward in stages, it was learned Monday.

An amusement facility featuring the popular Harry Potter series of fantasy novels and a park managed by the Tokyo metropolitan government are expected to be built at the site of Toshimaen.

The Seibu group, the Tokyo government and U.S. entertainment giant Warner Bros. are in talks about the sale of the Toshimaen site and its utilization, sources with access to the negotiations said.

They are expected to conclude the talks by this spring.

Under a proposed plan, Warner Bros. will use part of the Toshimaen site to establish the Harry Potter theme park. The metropolitan government will purchase most of the remaining site to set up a large-scale park designed to bolster the Japanese capital city's disaster management capability, according to the sources.

