Train Tickets for 1st-Choice School Distributed in Eastern Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--With many students in Japan busy with last-minute efforts to pass entrance exams, Maebashi Station of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, is attracting attention for distributing simulated tickets for the school of your first-choice.

The idea of making such tickets to show support for students came from Shohei Arai, 38, and other young workers at the station in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Over 1,000 of the pretend tickets have been taken by students and others since the distribution started on Jan. 7.

"I hope (the tickets) will cheer students up," said 24-year-old station worker Nana Akashi. "I want them to do their best right to the end."

The support tickets cannot be used to take trains but the design and the size are the same as those of the regular versions.

