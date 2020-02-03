Japan Lower House Starts Talks on FY 2020 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Budget Committee of Japan's House of Representatives on Monday started talks on the government's fiscal 2020 budget proposal.

The ruling coalition aims to get the budget bill through the Lower House by late this month and send it to the House of Councillors.

During a meeting of the Lower House committee on the day, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated his hope that discussions on constitutional reform will deepen beyond party lines.

About a controversial publicly funded cherry blossom-viewing party and a casino bribery scandal involving a Lower House member who had served as a state minister, Abe vowed to give sincere explanations to regain public trust.

The prime minister also said Japan-China relations have significantly improved since he returned to power in December 2012. The improvement came "not because we changed our position," Abe said. "Mutual understanding is advancing, including about differences in positions."

