Lawmaker Akimoto Additionally Charged with Bribery over IRs

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors filed additional charges against House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Monday, in a high-profile bribery case over the government's plan to introduce casino-featuring integrated resorts in Japan.

Akimoto, 48, former Cabinet Office state minister in charge of the IR policy, is additionally charged with receiving 2 million yen by bank transfer from a Chinese firm and getting it to cover 1.85 million yen of his travel and other costs.

In January, he was indicted for allegedly accepting a total of 3.7 million yen in bribes from the firm, 500.com Ltd., which hoped to join an IR project in Japan.

Akimoto, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party following his first arrest in late December, over the alleged 3.7-million-yen bribery, denies all of the charges against him, investigative sources said.

According to the additional indictment, the 2 million yen was transferred in the name of speaking fees to an Akimoto-managed bank account on Sept. 1, 2017. He is also suspected of getting the Chinese firm to shoulder 1.85 million yen of costs for his casino-visiting trip to Macau on Dec. 27-29 in the same year.

