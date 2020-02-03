Lexus Global Sales Hit Record High in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Monday that global sales of its Lexus luxury brand logged a record high of 765,330 units in 2019, up 10 pct from the previous year.

The growth reflected brisk sales in China.

Among the Lexus models, the ES sedan, introduced in 2018, sold well, as did the UX and RX SUVs.

By market, Toyota saw sales rise 25 pct to some 202,000 units in China, 14 pct to 87,000 units in Europe, 13 pct to 62,000 units in Japan and 8 pct to 32,000 in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, North American sales were flat at 325,000 units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]