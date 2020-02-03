Tokyo Police Feature Ukiyo-e in Antiterrorism Poster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police put up posters on Monday featuring a famous ukiyo-e artwork as part of its antiterrorism campaign half a year ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Metropolitan Police Department hopes to raise awareness also among foreign visitors through the ukiyo-e design, officials said.

Inspired by ukiyo-e artist Toshusai Sharaku's "Otani Oniji III as Yakko Edobe," the poster uses eyes with the "kumadori" makeup of a kabuki actor to ask viewers to be vigilant against terrorism.

The image from the poster is being displayed on more than 200 large street screens in the Japanese capital.

The poster informs people of the 110 emergency number for police, with messages in four languages--Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean. The MPD made a total of about 120,000 copies of the poster, including leaflets with the same design.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]