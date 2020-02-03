Applications for "Ukiyo-E" Passports Starting Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Monday it will accept from Tuesday applications for new passports featuring woodblock prints of Mount Fuji by ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai.

From the famous "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji" series, 24 designs including "Nihonbashi Bridge in Edo" and "South Wind, Clear Sky" are used for passports valid for 10 years and 16 designs for five-year passports, with one design printed on one pair of pages.

The color-printed different designs are expected to help prevent forgery, ministry officials said, adding that improved built-in chips can better protect personal data from theft.

The ministry renews passport designs about every five to seven years, with the change this time the first since 2013. Before deciding to adopt the Hokusai works, it listened to experts' opinions about Japan-style designs.

The new passports will be issued in four to six business days.

