"Ice Age" Job Seekers Flocking to Public-Sector Positions

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--While the Japanese government is trying to help people in the employment "ice age" generation find jobs, a small number of pubic-sector job positions are attracting numerous applications.

Meanwhile, some private-sector companies are struggling to hire new workers despite their labor shortages. Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at the Japan Research Institute, said that job seekers tend to think that "work conditions at sectors suffering labor shortages are tough."

As of Thursday, 33 local governments had newly employed or planned to employ people in the ice age generation, according to the internal affairs ministry.

In Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, 1,816 people applied for only three positions offered by the government of the city, meaning one in about 600 applicants would be able to land a job. The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry had applications from 1,934 people for 10 positions.

People in the employment ice age generation refer to those who graduated from school around between 1993 and 2004, after the collapse of Japan's bubble economy in the early 1990s. Many of the them, who are now in their 30s and 40s, were unable to find stable jobs.

