NTT Docomo, Mercari to Collaborate on Reward Points

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> and online flea market app operator Mercari Inc. <4385> will form a partnership on reward points for customers, informed sources said Monday.

The tie-up will allow points issued under NTT Docomo's "d Point Club" reward program to be used for payments for purchases on the Mercari app, according to the sources.

Mercari aims to leverage the NTT Docomo program with 73 million members, in order to expand its user base.

NTT Docomo, meanwhile, hopes to retain existing customers by increasing the convenience of its reward program.

The two companies will also collaborate to increase retailers and other businesses accepting payments through their smartphone payments services, the sources said.

