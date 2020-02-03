Japan Refuses Entry of 8 Foreigners over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan had refused the entry of eight foreign nationals by Sunday, in line with a new measure to strengthen immigration controls amid the spread of a new coronavirus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

Under the measure introduced Saturday, the Japanese government in principle refuses entry by foreign nationals with records of being in China's Hubei Province within 14 days of their applications to enter Japan and holders of Chinese passports issued by the province, regardless of whether or not they are infected with the virus, originating in Wuhan, the capital of the province.

A senior government official said that Japan is considering expanding the scope of foreign nationals subject to refusal of entry.

The government is slated to make a decision on the matter after carefully examining possible effects on the Japanese economy, including the impact on of the tourism industry, sources familiar with the situation said.

At the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, health minister Katsunobu Kato said that his ministry will analyze trends in the number of patients in each Chinese province.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]