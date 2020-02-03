Prosecutors to Examine Nagasaki Catholic Priest's Indecency

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Police on Monday sent prosecutors papers on alleged forced indecency by a priest of the Archdiocese of Nagasaki, informed sources said.

The 44-year-old priest is suspected of hugging a female Catholic and touching her body against her will at his church in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in May 2018, the sources said.

The archdiocese suspended the priest in August that year but did not disclose the move to followers of the church.

It did not report the matter to the Vatican on the grounds that police investigations were under way.

According to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Japan, such punishment of a priest must be reported immediately to the Vatican.

