"Konnichiwa Akachan" Singer Azusa Dies at 76

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Michiyo Azusa, known for singing "Konnichiwa Akachan" (Hello baby) among other hit songs, has died. She was 76.

Azusa, whose real name is Michiyo Hayashi, was found dead when her manager visited her home Wednesday, according to her management office.

She made a debut as a singer after graduating from the prestigious Takarazuka Music School in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

She won the Japan Record Award in 1963 for Konnichiwa Akachan, which she first performed on a Japan Broadcasting Corp. (NHK) television program that year. The lyrics of the song were written by late Japanese television and radio writer Rokusuke Ei.

