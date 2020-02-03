400,000 Chinese Travelers to Cancel Trips to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of Chinese visitors canceling trips to Japan is expected to reach 400,000 by the end of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed Monday.

The forecast was provided by the Japan Association of Travel Agents, based on the number of letters of guarantee needed to obtain tourism visas for Japan.

The actual number of cancellations is likely to increase further as the estimate does not include business travelers.

When Chinese group tour participants visit Japan, Japanese travel agencies become their guarantors and create letters of guarantee.

Letters of guarantee were prepared for some 400,000 Chinese people planning to participate in tours to Japan between Jan. 27, when the Chinese government started banning overseas group tours, and the end of March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]