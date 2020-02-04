Jetstar Japan to Suspend Narita-Shanghai Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan said it will suspend its regular flights connecting Narita International Airport near Tokyo and Shanghai due to a fall in travel demand amid the spread of a new coronavirus originating in China.

Services on the route will be suspended between Wednesday and March 28, Jetstar Japan said on Monday. The carrier has been operating one roundtrip per day between Narita and Shanghai.

This is the first time since the new virus started to spread that a Japanese airline has decided to suspend flights on a route linking Japan with a Chinese city other than Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to the Japanese transport ministry.

Japan Airlines <9201> is the largest shareholder of Jetstar Japan.

