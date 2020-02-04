Marubeni to Launch Large-Scale Offshore Wind Power Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Marubeni Corp. <8002> will launch in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Akita what it claims to be the first project in the country to run a large-scale offshore wind power generation business, the Japanese trading house has said.

Tokyo-based Akita Offshore Wind Corp., an equity method affiliate of Marubeni, will set up a total of 33 wind power generators at port facilities in the cities of Akita and Noshiro. Marubeni hopes to start operating them by the end of 2022.

The power generators will have a total output of 140,000 kilowatts, equivalent to the consumption of some 47,000 households if they each use 3 kilowatts of electricity on average.

Marubeni plans to sell electricity generated in the offshore wind power generation project to Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> for 20 years.

The project's operating expenses will total some 100 billion yen, most of which will be financed mainly by MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., according to Marubeni's announcement on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]