Japan Expands Scope of People Subject to Coronavirus Tests

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday that his ministry has decided to expand the scope of people subject to tests for the new strain of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei Province and has caused pneumonia among numerous people.

The decision has been notified to local governments, he said at a press conference.

Previously, the virus tests covered people who have visited Wuhan, have had contact with people in Wuhan having fevers and respiratory symptoms, and have fevers of 37.5 degrees Celsius or more, respiratory problems and such pneumonia symptoms as severe coughing.

Now subject to the tests are people who have visited Hubei, including Wuhan, have had close contact with those who have been to Hubei, and have such symptoms as fevers of 37.5 degrees Celsius or more, respiratory problems and severe coughing.

The change was made partly because some people who were not clearly confirmed to have had contact with patients of pneumonia blamed on the new coronavirus were found to have the virus, according to the minister.

