Ex-Nissan Executive Seki to Head Nidec

Kyoto, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp. <6594> decided Tuesday to appoint former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Vice Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki as its president, according to informed sources.

Seki is set to take the post on April 1, the sources said.

Under the leadership of Seki, who has gained a range of experiences in overseas businesses, mainly in China and the United States, while working at Nissan, Nidec hopes to strengthen its automobile-related operations and other businesses in growing fields.

The company, based in the western Japan city of Kyoto, is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce the appointment of the new president.

Seki became Nissan Vice COO on Dec. 1, 2019, when the automaker renewed its top management. But he left Nissan to join Nidec shortly after that.

