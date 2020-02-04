Devastated Shuri Castle Buildings Shown to Media

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Shuri Castle's main buildings devastated by last October's fire were shown to the media on Tuesday.

The Okinawa Churashima Foundation, which manages the castle in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, allowed reporters to enter wider areas of the devastated local landmark than before, now that police have completed their investigations into the fire.

The base of Shuri Castle's "Seiden" main building is covered with ash, with roof tiles and pieces of charred wood scattered around. A burned power distribution board and distorted metal pieces are also seen at the site.

The castle's underground ruins, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, which had been shown to visitors through glass floors before the fire, are now covered with blue tarps for protection.

According to the Cabinet Office's Okinawa General Bureau, preparatory work for removing rubble will begin on Wednesday. The castle's "Hokuden" and "Nanden" halls, also heavily damaged by the fire, will be demolished, while two dragon-shaped stone pillars that survived the fire will be repaired.

