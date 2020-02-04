Kikkoman Posts Record Earnings for April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese seasoning maker Kikkoman Corp. <2801> on Tuesday reported record consolidated sales and profits for April-December 2019, thanks to the strong performance of its core business both at home and abroad.

The company saw its sales in the period rise 3.5 pct from a year earlier to 355,496 million yen. Its operating profit stood at 32,612 million yen, up 5.7 pct, and its net profit at 23,407 million yen, up 4.8 pct.

In Japan, Kikkoman enjoyed strong sales of its soy sauce products using a special bottle that helps keep them fresh and the "Uchino Gohan" seasoning mix series. Its soy milk beverage sales shot up nearly 10 pct on the back of consumers' growing interest in health foods.

In overseas markets, Kikkoman posted good results for soy sauce sales and food wholesale business.

The company did not change its earnings forecast for the full year to March.

