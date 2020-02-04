2 Foreign Researchers Named Japan Prize Winners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Prize Foundation said Tuesday it will award the 2020 Japan Prize to two foreign scientists for their contributions to research into Neanderthals and the development of fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless communications technology.

The prize will go to Svante Paabo for his work on decoding the genome sequence of Neanderthals and Robert Gallager for the development of error correction codes enabling the 5G technology.

The award ceremony will be held in Tokyo on April 15. Each winner will receive a prize of 50 million yen.

Paabo, a 64-year old Swedish paleoanthropologist of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, pioneered the application of DNA analysis for ancient bones.

He discovered that there was interbreeding between Neanderthals and the ancestors of modern humans. He won the 2016 Keio Medical Science Prize.

