Sony Ups Projections on Brisk Smartphone Camera Chip Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. <6758> on Tuesday upgraded its consolidated earnings projections for fiscal 2019, reflecting brisk operations for semiconductors for smartphone cameras.

The Japanese electronics giant now expects to post sales of 8.5 trillion yen in the business year through March, up from its October estimate of 8.4 trillion yen.

The company raised the operating and net profit projections to 880 billion yen from 840 billion yen and to 590 billion yen from 540 billion yen, respectively.

For April-December, Sony reported an operating profit of 810,012 million yen, down 0.2 pct from a year earlier, and a net profit of 569,547 million yen, down 31.2 pct, on sales of 6,511,145 million yen, down 0.4 pct.

