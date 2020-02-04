4-Star Hotel to Open near Tottori Sand Dunes in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tottori, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A luxurious four-star hotel mainly targeting rich foreign tourists is set to open near the Tottori Sand Dunes, part of Sanin Kaigan National Park in western Japan, in November 2022.

On Tuesday, a signing ceremony was held for pacts related to the hotel project, with the participation of Yoshihiko Fukazawa, mayor of the city of Tottori, and executives of private-sector entities involved in the initiative--Dhp Urban Development, Hotel Management Japan and the Institute of New Architecture.

The hotel will be built on a municipally owned idle land plot to the west of the sand dunes, a major tourist destination in the city, the capital of Tottori Prefecture.

"We will develop the hotel as the departure point for inbound tourism for the Sanin region," which includes the prefecture, Yasuyuki Enomoto, representative director of Dhp Urban Development, said. "We hope foreign guests will stay at the hotel for long periods and experience things in Tottori," he said, adding that the firm wants to make contributions to the development of the local economy.

Noting that the world still does not know the attractions of Tottori, Hotel Management Japan President Allan Takahashi said that the company aims to lure customers by teaming up with world-famous hotel brands active mainly in Asia.

