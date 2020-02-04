JR East to Test App to Share Reports of Train Gropers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Tuesday that it will test a smartphone app to share reports of train gropers on its Saikyo Line, notorious for the rampancy of such misbehavior.

Around 25 passengers, including employees of JR East itself, will participate in the first phase of the app test, which will be conducted on the section between Shinjuku Station in Tokyo and Omiya Station in neighboring Saitama Prefecture around between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays from late this month to mid-March.

In the test, the participants will make reports of assumed groping through the smartphone app to the train conductor, who will then make in-train announcements to inform other passengers of the reports by specifying the car where the misconduct is taking place.

JR East will later conduct a survey of passengers, including about whether they have felt discomfort at the announcements about gropers.

The second phase of the test will be carried out in June or later with the participation of about 100 people who volunteer. They will be asked to report via the app when they actually experience groping, and the reports will be announced in the train.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]