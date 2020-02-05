Japan Testing 99 on Quarantined Ship for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Tuesday night that it is conducting genetic tests for 99 people aboard a cruise ship being quarantined off Yokohama for the new coronavirus originating in China.

The 99 are among some 3,700 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, placed under quarantine from Monday after a Hong Kong man who recently disembarked the ship was found infected with the virus.

Ministry officials said quarantine clearance has finished for about 90 pct of those on board. They will be allowed to leave the ship on or after Wednesday.

The ship arrived in waters off Daikoku Pier of the port of Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, around 7:30 p.m. Monday (10:30 a.m. GMT).

The vessel was first quarantined when it arrived at Naha in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday. But the quarantine clearance was revoked following the discovery of the Hong Kong man's infection.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]