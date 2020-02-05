New Coronavirus Cases in Japan Increase to 23

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan has increased by three to 23, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Of the three, two are visitors from China, while the remainder is a Japanese woman who returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, aboard a government-chartered flight.

All of the three once tested negative for the virus, which causes sometimes fatal pneumonia, but were later confirmed infected through additional tests, ministry officials said.

The Japanese woman in her 50s returned to Japan on Thursday on the second chartered flight sent to Wuhan by the government.

She had a fever of 37.8 degrees Celsius when she consulted a doctor. But she tested negative Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]