10 on Quarantined Ship Off Yokohama Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tokyo/Yokohama, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Wednesday it has confirmed that 10 people aboard a cruise ship at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, are infected with the new coronavirus originating in China.

The 10 people, including three Japanese nationals, were carried to a medical institution in Kanagawa that is designated for treating specific infectious diseases, the ministry said.

Some of them have a fever and are exhibiting respiratory symptoms, but all are conscious, according to the ministry.

Quarantine procedures started on Monday for the Diamond Princess cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who recently disembarked from the ship was found to be infected with the virus. The first quarantine clearance done for the ship in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Saturday, was cancelled due to the discovery of the Hong Kong man's infection.

The number of people confirmed to be infected with the virus in Japan has increased to 33.

