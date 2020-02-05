Landslide Kills Woman in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Zushi, Kanagawa Pref., Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--An 18-year-old woman was killed in a landslide in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Wednesday.

Fire authorities received an emergency call around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Tuesday GMT) reporting that a woman had been buried in a landslide on a municipal road in the Ikego district of the city. The woman was rescued from the rubble but was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

A search operation participated by some 100 police officers and firefighters did not find any other victims.

According to sources including the Kanagawa prefectural police department's Zushi police station, a cliff of roughly 20 meters below a five-story condominium building collapsed onto the woman, who was believed to be walking on the sidewalk of the road with guardrails.

The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood some 300 meters east of Jimmuji Station on railway operator Keikyu Corp.'s <9006> Zushi Line. The site is part of a landslide warning area designated by Kanagawa Prefecture.

