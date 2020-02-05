Japanese Companies Look to Teleworking to Avoid Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Heightened concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak has led many Japanese companies to turn to teleworking as a safe alternative to potentially exposing their employees to the virus on public transport or in offices.

The trend to allow employees to work from home or other remote locations using information technology comes amid government efforts to popularize the practice as a way to prevent traffic congestion ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer.

The experience may prompt companies to adopt teleworking as an emergency measure in times of disasters.

Major staffing agency Pasona Group Inc. <2168> is encouraging some 13,000 contract employees and other workers to arrive for work during off-peak hours or to telework from home.

The initiative is slated to run until the end of February, but the company may extend it depending on circumstances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]