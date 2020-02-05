Japan to Allow Chinese Family Members for Charter Flight from Hubei

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to allow Chinese members of Japanese nationals' families to board a charter flight to bring home Japanese remaining in China's Hubei Province, it was learned on Wednesday.

The government is making arrangements with the Chinese side on the matter, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a House of Representatives committee meeting.

Preparations are under way between the two sides for Tokyo sending the next and fourth charter flight on Thursday to the Hubei capital of Wuhan, which is locked down in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Motegi told reporters after the committee meeting.

The previous three government-chartered flights brought home a total of 565 Japanese citizens from the province last week.

In Hubei, there are currently about 140 Japanese people who hope to return home, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]