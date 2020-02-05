NHK Asked to Cut Viewing Fees Further

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi asked Japan Broadcasting Corp. (NHK) on Wednesday to cut television-viewing fees further.

The request was included in a set of proposals compiled by Takaichi. The proposals were approved the same day at a meeting of the Radio Regulatory Council, which advises the minister.

After expected cabinet approval, the proposals will be submitted to the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, together with NHK's fiscal 2020 draft budget.

The public broadcaster has already decided to cut viewing fees and expand the scope of fee exemptions by the end of fiscal 2020, in order to reduce viewers' burdens by the equivalent of 6 pct of its fiscal 2018 fee revenue.

The proposals said NHK needs to review its viewing fee system constantly to carry out additional reductions, with 100 billion yen in cumulative surplus set to be carried forward to fiscal 2020.

