10 on Cruise Ship in Japan Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tokyo/Yokohama, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The new coronavirus originating in China has been detected in 10 people aboard a cruise ship anchored off the coast of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, Japan's health ministry said Wednesday.

This is the first time that a group infection with the virus has been confirmed in Japan. The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 35.

The 10 people, including three Japanese nationals, were taken to medical institutions in Kanagawa that are designated for treating infectious diseases, the ministry said.

The remaining some 3,700 passengers and crew members were asked to stay on the ship, the Diamond Princess, for 14 days through Feb. 19, according to the ministry.

The ministry collected samples from 273 people on the ship for screening. They include 120 people with fever and other symptoms and 153 other people who had close contact with those with symptoms.

