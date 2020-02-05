DeNA Incurs 50-B.-Yen Net Loss for April-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology company DeNA Co. <2432> on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 50,179 million yen for April-December last year, citing heavy losses on game-related operations.

DeNA did not disclose its earnings projections for the year through March this year. But the company is expected to incur its first full-year operating and net losses since it went public in 2005.

The April-December net loss, which compared with the year-before profit of 8,007 million, reflected 40.1 billion yen in goodwill impairment charges in the game sector.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, DeNA incurred an operating loss of 44,161 million yen, against the year-before profit of 8,583 million yen. Revenue slid 3.7 pct to 91,162 million yen.

To take responsibility for the poor results, President Isao Moriyasu and Executive Chairman Tomoko Nanba will take a 50 pct pay cut for three months.

